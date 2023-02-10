CF Industries (CF) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Feb 15.



The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while missing it once and delivering in-line results on the other occasion, the average surprise being a negative 2.3%. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 20.1% in the last reported quarter.



CF Industries' fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits from higher global nitrogen demand and increased nitrogen prices.



The stock has gained 13.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 2.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CF Industries this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is just the case here.



Earnings Beat: Earnings ESP for CF Industries is +1.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $4.13. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CF Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $2,814 million, which implies a rise of 10.8% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of CF’s AN segment for the fourth quarter is $193 million, suggesting a rise of 27.8% year over year. The consensus estimate for its Ammonia segment is currently pegged at $950 million, which indicates a 22.1% rise. The same for CF’s Granular Urea segment is $659 million, which implies a decline of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for its UAN segment is currently pegged at $808 million, which suggests a 10.4% rise.

Some Factors to Watch

CF Industries is likely to have gained from higher nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets in the fourth quarter. Global nitrogen demand is expected to have remained strong, driven by higher commodity futures prices and high levels of planted acres in North America in the fourth quarter. High agricultural production in India and Brazil is expected to have boosted urea demand in the fourth quarter.



The company is also likely to have gained from higher nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply resulting from reduced operating rates globally due to higher energy prices. Higher nitrogen prices are likely to have aided the company’s sales and margins in the quarter.



However, higher natural gas costs, partly stemming from elevated natural gas costs in Europe, are likely to have increased the cost of sales and affected the company’s margins in the fourth quarter.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this quarter:



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 15, has an Earnings ESP of +7.16% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $7.89.



Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR, slated to release earnings on Feb 23, has an Earnings ESP of +7.38%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quaker Chemical’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.22. KWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Teck Resources Limited TECK, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 21, has an Earnings ESP of +6.78%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teck Resources’ fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 95 cents. TECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.













Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quaker Houghton (KWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.