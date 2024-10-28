Is CF Industries (CF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is CF Industries (CF). CF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that CF holds a PEG ratio of 2.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry has an average PEG of 3.18 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, CF's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.26.

Another notable valuation metric for CF is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.13. CF's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.57, with a median of 1.80, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CF has a P/CF ratio of 7.73. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18. CF's P/CF has been as high as 8.37 and as low as 4.79, with a median of 6.72, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CF Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CF is an impressive value stock right now.

