CF Industries (CF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $71.88, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 15.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.69, down 36.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.91 billion, down 33.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.95 per share and revenue of $7.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.75% and -30.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.22% lower. CF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, CF Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.

Investors should also note that CF has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

