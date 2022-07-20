CF Industries (CF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed at $85.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $6.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 432.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.62 billion, up 127.68% from the year-ago period.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.42 per share and revenue of $11.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +334.43% and +83.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.97% lower within the past month. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CF Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.59.

It is also worth noting that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

