CF Industries (CF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $100, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 38.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

CF Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $4.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 498.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.6 billion, up 147.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.81 per share and revenue of $10.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +272.88% and +58.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.43% higher within the past month. CF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.2.

Meanwhile, CF's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.