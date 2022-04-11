CF Industries (CF) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF) closed at $107.05, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 12.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $4.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 502.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, up 148.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.84 per share and revenue of $10.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +273.58% and +58.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.41% higher within the past month. CF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CF Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.26, which means CF Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CF has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.