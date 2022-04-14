CF Industries (CF) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed at $108.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 23.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $4.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 501.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.61 billion, up 148.77% from the prior-year quarter.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.58 per share and revenue of $10.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +291.04% and +63.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.65% higher. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.08, which means CF Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

