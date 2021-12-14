CF Industries (CF) Raises Adjusted EBITDA Outlook for FY21

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF recently announced that its management expects adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2021 to be between $2.65-2.85 billion. The updated outlook reflects an increase from the earlier guidance of $2.2-2.4 billion.

The increase in outlook represents continued strong global nitrogen market conditions that have led to higher-than-expected realized pricing for products sold on an index basis.

Management forecasts higher-than-expected sales volumes through year-end led by favorable weather, which has enabled the strongest fall ammonia application season in North America over the last decade.

Shares of CF Industries have increased 59.7% in the past year compared with a 34.9% rise of the industry.

CF Industries is gaining from higher nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets. Global nitrogen demand is expected to remain strong. Higher crop commodity prices are contributing to healthy demand globally. Industrial demand also recovered from the pandemic-related disruptions.

Higher nitrogen prices also boosted the company’s sales in the last reported quarter. CF Industries is benefiting from higher nitrogen prices on the back of lower supply resulting from reduced operating rates across Europe and Asia due to higher energy prices.

