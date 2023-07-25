CF Industries (CF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $81.08, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 15.04% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $2.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, down 45.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.88 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -54.66% and -39.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower. CF Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CF Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.28, so we one might conclude that CF Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CF's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

