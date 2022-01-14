CF Industries (CF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF) closed at $66.44, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 662.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.38 billion, up 115.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.4% higher. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CF Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.79, so we one might conclude that CF Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CF has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.