CF Industries (CF), JERA Execute Joint Development Agreement

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF stated that it has executed a joint development agreement (JDA) with JERA Co., Inc. to develop greenfield low-carbon ammonia production capacity at CF Industries' Blue Point Complex in Louisiana.



The JDA will guide JERA and CF Industries' review of a joint venture agreement to construct a low-carbon ammonia plant with a capacity of roughly 1.4 million metric tons. JERA is considering acquiring a 48% share in the project, as well as a deal to procure more than 500,000 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia per year to meet Japan's demand for low-carbon fuel.



JERA and CF Industries previously signed a memorandum of understanding to examine the possibility of collaborating on project development, sales and purchases of low-carbon ammonia. JERA and CF Industries plan to make a final investment decision on the planned project within a year, with production beginning in 2028.



CF believes that JERA's projects, which represent the first meaningful volume of what it believes will be substantial global demand for low-carbon ammonia as an energy source, will demonstrate ammonia's significant contribution to meeting the decarbonization goals of difficult-to-abate industries. CF looks forward to collaborating closely with JERA and other stakeholders in Japan as regulatory requirements and government incentives for low-carbon ammonia are completed.



JERA plans to replace coal with low-carbon clean ammonia in its existing thermal coal power facilities to cut CO2 emissions. JERA is now executing the world's first commercial-scale demonstration test of fuel ammonia replacement (20% heating value) at its Hekinan Thermal Power Station.



CF, on its fourth-quarter call, noted that global nitrogen industry fundamentals indicate a constructive global nitrogen supply-demand balance in the near term and a tightening global nitrogen supply-demand balance in the medium term.



It sees global nitrogen demand to be resilient in the near term on the back of continued strong agriculture applications and recovering industrial demand. Major producing regions remain exposed to challenging production economics due to the cost and availability of natural gas, CF noted.

