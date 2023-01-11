CF Industries (CF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $84.05, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 15.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $4.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 12.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% lower within the past month. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.69, which means CF Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

