CF Industries (CF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $98.88, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 0.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 8.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.54, up 268.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion, up 73.87% from the year-ago period.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.31 per share and revenue of $11.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +355.42% and +79.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. CF Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CF Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.71.

It is also worth noting that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.