CF Industries (CF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $84.63, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 6.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 26.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

CF Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.28, up 450.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.7 billion, up 132.83% from the prior-year quarter.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.18 per share and revenue of $12.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +352.36% and +86.12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher within the past month. CF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.33.

We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

