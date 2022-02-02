CF Industries (CF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF) closed at $74.56, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 4.68% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 712.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion, up 127.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.72% higher. CF Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CF Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.83, so we one might conclude that CF Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

