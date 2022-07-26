CF Industries (CF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed at $90.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 3.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $6.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 431.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, up 127.68% from the prior-year quarter.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.42 per share and revenue of $11.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +334.43% and +83.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.97% lower. CF Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CF Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.8.

It is also worth noting that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

