CF Industries (CF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF) closed at $102.77, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 6.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

CF Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.19, up 498.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.6 billion, up 148.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.81 per share and revenue of $10.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +272.88% and +58.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.96% higher. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CF Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8, which means CF Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CF has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

