CF Industries (CF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $101.01, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 21.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

CF Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $4.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 498.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.6 billion, up 147.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.81 per share and revenue of $10.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +272.88% and +58.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.43% higher. CF Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CF Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

Also, we should mention that CF has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

