CF Industries (CF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF) closed at $70.02, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 12.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, down 44.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion, which would represent changes of -54.14% and -38.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.85% lower. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CF Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.02.

We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

