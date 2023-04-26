CF Industries (CF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF) closed at $71.52, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 2.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, down 37.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, down 33.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.95 per share and revenue of $7.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -48.5% and -31.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.02% lower. CF Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CF Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.39, so we one might conclude that CF Industries is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

