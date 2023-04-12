CF Industries (CF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed at $77.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 3.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, down 33.73% from the prior-year quarter.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.61 per share and revenue of $7.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.71% and -31.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.37% lower within the past month. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, CF Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.59.

Meanwhile, CF's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

