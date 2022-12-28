CF Industries (CF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $86.34, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 17.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $4.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, up 12.49% from the year-ago period.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.98 per share and revenue of $11.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +276.89% and +74.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.98.

We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

