CF Industries (CF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CF Industries (CF) closed the most recent trading day at $106.14, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 7% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CF Industries is projected to report earnings of $4.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 501.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.6 billion, up 147.8% from the year-ago period.

CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.58 per share and revenue of $10.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +291.04% and +63.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.88% higher. CF Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.35.

Meanwhile, CF's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

