CF Industries Appoints Christopher Bohn As COO

February 05, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Monday, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) announced the appointment of Chief Financial Officer and EVP Christopher Bohn to chief Operating Officer, effective February 1, 2024. In this new role as COO and EVP, Bohn will oversee global manufacturing, distribution, sales, and supply chain, with a focus on the Company's clean energy projects.

Bohn has been with the company since 2009 and currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will also retain his duties related to strategic planning, business development, and investor relations.

The company stated that while transitioning to his new role, Bohn will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as chief financial officer until a permanent replacement is found. CF Industries has initiated an external search to fill this position.

