CF Industries and Norwegian Cruise Line have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 15, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF as the Bull of the Day and Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Zacks Rank # (Strong Buy) company CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of nitrogenous fertilizer and other nitrogen products globally. The company’s primary nitrogenous fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN), and ammonium nitrate.

The Deerfield, IL-based company operates two of the largest fertilizer complexes in North America, one in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and the other in Alberta, Canada. The company became the global leader in the nitrogen fertilizer industry after its 2010 acquisition of rival Terra Industries.

Geopolitical Disruptions Benefit CF Industries

Global supply chain disruptions dramatically benefit CF Industries. About a third of the global ammonia trade traffic flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Over the past few months, Iran has slow-walked nuclear negotiations with the United States, leading to a U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, as Middle Eastern and European fertilizer supplies remain thin due to elevated energy prices, North American producers like CF Industries benefit directly by filling the gap.

Soaring Global Demand

CF Industries should continue to benefit from rising global demand for nitrogen fertilizers. High levels of corn planted across North America will drive demand for nitrogen in 2026. Additionally, global nitrogen inventories remain lean. Although prices are steep, farmers cannot skip a year of nitrogen application without suffering significant crop losses.

As a result, Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates predict that CF’s EPS will explode by 65.10% in 2026.

Low Natural Gas Prices Mean Juicy North American Fertilizer Margins

CF Industries benefits dramatically from the wide spread between U.S. and European natural gas prices. When natural gas prices spike in Europe, many European fertilizer producers are forced to shut down. Conversely, CF benefits from cheap natural gas prices and, in turn, becomes the low-cost provider of an essential global agricultural commodity.

CF's PEG Ratio is at All-Time Lows

CF Industries has the rare combination of explosive growth at a reasonable valuation. The company’s price/earnings growth ratio is at an all-time low of 0.28x.

In addition, CF is leveraging strong cash flows to produce shareholder value. Late last year, CF completed a $3 billion share repurchase.

CF Technical Analysis

CF shares are finding support at the rising 50-day moving average – a favorable reward-to-risk zone.

Bottom Line

CF Industries, a leader in fertilizer, is benefiting from low global nitrogen inventories amid geopolitical tensions and supply constraints from the Middle East. CF Industries stands as the premier low-cost fertilizer in a high-demand environment. The company’s ability to leverage cheap North American natural gas while domestic competitors struggle creates a massive margin cushion, fueling an anticipated 65% surge in earnings for 2026.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the largest global cruise operators. The company owns and operates three brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruise, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. It was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL. Currently, the company operates 35 ships that visit approximately 700 worldwide destinations. In addition, the company is expanding its fleet and has 16 ships on order across its three brands. Passenger ticket revenues comprise the majority of total revenue. Last year, passenger ticket sales accounted for 68% of revenues, with the remaining 32% generated from onboard sales.

NCLH’s Fuel Costs Elevated

The current conflict in the Middle East is complicating NCLH’s business. Although the company has hedged some of its fuel costs, it still expects a fuel expense of ~$800 million based on current spot prices. In addition to fueling the ships, management cited incremental direct costs tied to the Middle East conflict, including higher crew airfare and increased logistics costs.

Weak Forward Expectations

NCLH management recently reduced full-year 2026 guidance. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts seem to agree. Zacks Consensus Estimates expect earnings per share to decline ~16% YoY.

Commercial Missteps

Management said the company entered 2026 behind its targeted booking curve and acknowledged missteps in marketing and revenue management that limited demand generation. NCLH is refining its revenue management system and is continuing to build the team and processes needed to use the tool effectively. Management is also looking to bring in new marketing leadership at Norwegian Cruise Line and improve coordination across marketing, sales, deployment, and revenue management. These actions are fixable but are not expected to change results quickly due to booking lead times, which keep the 2026 execution risk elevated.

Relative Price Weakness

In addition to deteriorating fundamentals, NCLH’s price action has been lackluster. Over the past year, NCLH shares are down 17.8%, dramatically underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 31.2% gain.

Bottom Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is navigating a perfect storm of external volatility and internal inefficiencies. While the company's aggressive fleet expansion and diversified brand portfolio offer long-term potential, the immediate horizon remains clouded by lowered guidance and a struggling stock price.

Additional content:

S&P 500 Headed for Massive Highs Ahead? ETFs in Focus

U.S. stocks have offered an upbeat show last week thanks to a stronger-than-expected April jobs report and renewed hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran. Upbeat corporate earnings and continued strength in technology shares were added advantages.

The Nasdaq climbed 4.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 advanced 2.3%, with both benchmarks recording their sixth straight weekly gain – the longest winning streak since 2024.The Dow underperformed, rising just 0.2% over the same period.

Against this backdrop, Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth, told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” that the S&P 500 could hit 10,000 to 13,000 in three years. Against this backdrop, let’s find out the potential of the S&P 500 index.

April Jobs Report Supports Market Sentiment

Investor sentiment improved after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added 115,000 nonfarm jobs in April, exceeding Dow Jones estimates of 55,000.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, matching market expectations. The data reinforced views that the labor market remains resilient, even as hiring momentum slows.

AI Boom Continues to Drive Market Rally

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom remained a key force behind the market rally, particularly in semiconductor and memory-related stocks.

The Q1 earnings for the ‘Magnificent 7’ group of companies are expected to be up +45.7% from the same period last year on +24.6% higher revenues. Excluding the ‘Mag 7’ contribution, Q4 earnings for the rest of the index would be up only +17.1% (vs. +24.2%). These data points signify the power pf artificial intelligence (AI).

Upbeat Earnings

The Q1 earnings season reconfirmed the steadily improving earnings outlook we have consistently highlighted in our earnings commentary. Most importantly, the substance and tone of management guidance has largely been reassuring, notwithstanding the uncertain geopolitical backdrop. This is keeping the aggregate revisions trend positive, which we discuss in some detail later on.

Earnings growth for 2026 is expected to be 19.3% over 6.8% revenue growth while earnings growth is expected to be 15.9% over 7.8% revenue growth, per Earnings Trends issued on May 6, 2026.

Any Wall of Worry?

Economists at JPMorgan Chase cautioned that persistently high energy prices could eventually weaken consumer demand. JPMorgan analysts noted that the supply cushions that previously protected the oil market from war-related disruptions are beginning to weaken, as quoted on CNBC.

They added that rising fuel costs are likely to trigger “demand destruction” as consumers adjust spending patterns in response to higher energy prices.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can keep track of S&P 500-based ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports

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