C&F Financial's (NASDAQ:CFFI) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of October to $0.42. This takes the annual payment to 3.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

C&F Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

C&F Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that C&F Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 14.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:CFFI Historic Dividend September 4th 2022

C&F Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.04 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that C&F Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. C&F Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

C&F Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that C&F Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on C&F Financial management tenure, salary, and performance. Is C&F Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

