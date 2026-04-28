C&F Financial Q1 Earnings Rise 25% Y/Y as Mortgage Growth Surges

Shares of C&F Financial Corporation CFFI have declined 0.6% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.4% return. Over the past month, however, the stock has risen 4%, though it still lagged the broader market’s 13.5% advance, indicating relatively muted investor enthusiasm despite the company’s latest quarterly results.

C&F Financial reported consolidated net income of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 26% from $5.4 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share rose to $2.08 from $1.66, reflecting a 25% year-over-year improvement. Profitability metrics also strengthened, with return on average assets increasing to 0.97% from 0.84% and return on average equity rising to 10.19% from 9.35%. The improvement in earnings was supported by higher net interest income, which rose to $27.7 million from $25 million, and by growth in non-interest income.

C&F Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

C&F Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | C&F Financial Corporation Quote

Segment Performance & Key Metrics

Performance across business segments was mixed. The community banking segment remained the primary earnings driver, reporting net income of $7.1 million, up from $5.4 million a year earlier. This growth was fueled by higher interest income due to increased loan balances and improved yields. Average loans in this segment rose 9.2% year over year, while average deposits grew 8.2%.

The mortgage banking segment also delivered strong results, with net income increasing to $910,000 from $431,000 in the prior-year quarter. Loan originations surged 57.9% year over year to $179.6 million, driven by more favorable mortgage rates and increased refinancing activity.

In contrast, the consumer finance segment posted a net loss of $81,000 against net income of $226,000 a year ago. This decline reflected higher credit loss provisions and elevated charge-offs, partially offset by improved loan yields.

Balance Sheet & Operating Trends

The company continued to expand its balance sheet, with total assets reaching $2.81 billion as of March 31, 2026, up from $2.77 billion at the end of 2025. Total deposits increased to $2.40 billion, reflecting both organic growth and the effects of prior funding strategy adjustments.

Loan growth remained solid, particularly in the community banking segment, where loans increased by $133.2 million, or 9%, from the prior-year quarter. However, consumer finance loans declined slightly as the company continued winding down its marine and recreational vehicle lending program.

The net interest margin improved to 4.27% from 4.16% a year earlier, supported by higher yields on earning assets and lower costs of interest-bearing deposits. Non-interest income also grew to $8.6 million from $7.6 million, aided by higher gains on loan sales and increased mortgage-related fees.

On the expense side, non-interest expenses rose to $24.3 million from $23.1 million due to higher salaries, data processing costs and loan-related expenses.

Management Commentary & Drivers

Management attributed the quarter’s performance to broad-based growth across core operations. CEO Tom Cherry highlighted that stronger results in community and mortgage banking more than offset weaker performance in consumer finance. He pointed to solid loan and deposit growth, a significant increase in mortgage originations, and an improved net interest margin as the key contributors to earnings growth.

At the same time, management noted emerging macroeconomic risks, including geopolitical tensions and potential impacts on interest rates and energy prices. These uncertainties could influence future operating conditions, particularly in credit quality and funding costs.

Credit Quality & Risk Factors

Credit trends showed some signs of pressure, particularly in the consumer finance portfolio. Net charge-offs in this segment rose to an annualized rate of 2.98% from 2.64% a year earlier, reflecting increased delinquencies and repossessions.

Despite this, overall credit quality remained stable in the community banking segment, with non-accrual loans unchanged at $1.1 million. The company maintained its allowance for credit losses at levels management considers adequate, though it acknowledged that further deterioration could lead to higher provisions.

Capital, Liquidity & Shareholder Returns

C&F Financial maintained strong capital and liquidity positions during the quarter. The bank remained well capitalized under regulatory standards, and available liquidity exceeded uninsured deposit levels.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend 4% to 48 cents per share and repurchased $309,000 of stock under its 2026 buyback program. These actions reflect confidence in earnings stability and capital strength.

Other Developments

In the first quarter, the company continued executing strategic initiatives, including expansion into Southwest Virginia, which contributed to higher personnel costs but supported loan growth. Additionally, the planned runoff of the marine and recreational vehicle loan portfolio in the consumer finance segment remained underway, aligning with the company’s focus on optimizing portfolio mix and risk profile.

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