C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.40

The board of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of July to US$0.40. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

C&F Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, C&F Financial's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 14.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

C&F Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CFFI Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$1.00 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that C&F Financial has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for C&F Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think C&F Financial's payments are rock solid. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for C&F Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

