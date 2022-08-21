C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.42

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 1st of October to $0.42, which will be 5.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.40. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.2%.

C&F Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

C&F Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, C&F Financial's payout ratio sits at 22%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 14.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:CFFI Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

C&F Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.04 total annually to $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.4% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that C&F Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

C&F Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in C&F Financial in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

