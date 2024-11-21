News & Insights

C&F Financial Declares Regular Cash Dividend

November 21, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

C&F Financial ( (CFFI) ) has provided an update.

C&F Financial Corporation declared a regular cash dividend of 44 cents per share, payable on January 1, 2025, to shareholders on record by December 13, 2024. This decision reflects the board’s ongoing assessment of economic conditions, capital needs, and potential future earnings. C&F operates 32 banking offices in Virginia and offers diverse financial services, including wealth management and mortgage loan origination.

CFFI

