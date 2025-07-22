C&F Financial Corporation Expands Commercial Banking Operations in Southwest Virginia Leadership Team Announced

C&F Financial Corporation expands its commercial banking in Southwest Virginia, led by experienced new team members.

C&F Financial Corporation has announced an expansion of its commercial banking operations into Southwest Virginia, focusing on key markets such as Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville, and Blacksburg. Leading the initiative is Matt Hubbard, the new Southwest Virginia Regional President, who brings over 15 years of experience in commercial banking. He is joined by banking professionals Sally Siveroni and James Little, who have extensive backgrounds in the industry and strong community ties. President and CEO Tom Cherry expressed enthusiasm for the new team's expertise, highlighting their potential to enhance C&F’s growth in the region. This expansion solidifies C&F's status as a leading community bank in Virginia and reflects its strategic vision. C&F Bank operates 31 offices across Virginia and offers various financial services through its subsidiaries.

C&F Financial Corporation is expanding its commercial banking operations into Southwest Virginia, targeting key markets including Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Danville, which enhances its regional presence.

The addition of experienced professionals, including Matt Hubbard as Southwest Virginia Regional President and his team, strengthens the company's leadership and community engagement.

This expansion positions C&F as one of the premier community banks in Virginia, supporting the company’s strategic vision and competitive strength in the market.

Expansion into a new market could indicate a reliance on aggressive growth strategies, which may pose risks if the anticipated customer base does not materialize.



Hiring leadership from a competitor (Atlantic Union Bank) may raise concerns about employee retention and loyalty within C&F, especially among existing staff members who may feel threatened by this new management.



The press release does not provide any financial projections or expected impacts of the expansion, which might leave investors and stakeholders questioning the viability and anticipated returns of this strategic move.

What is the purpose of C&F Financial Corporation's expansion?

C&F Financial Corporation is expanding to enhance its commercial banking operations in Southwest Virginia.

Who leads the expansion in Southwest Virginia?

Matt Hubbard has been appointed as the Southwest Virginia Regional President to lead the expansion.

What experience does Matt Hubbard bring to C&F Financial?

Matt Hubbard has over 15 years of commercial banking leadership experience, previously at Atlantic Union Bank.

Which key markets will C&F serve with this expansion?

C&F Financial will target Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville, and Blacksburg in Southwest Virginia.

What services does C&F Bank offer?

C&F Bank provides full banking services, wealth management, mortgage loan origination, and vehicle financing.

$CFFI Insider Trading Activity

$CFFI insiders have traded $CFFI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A FOX (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $83,592

D ANTHONY PEAY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $67,942 .

. THOMAS F CHERRY (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300 shares for an estimated $22,916.

$CFFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $CFFI stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TOANO, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CFFI), the holding company for C&F Bank, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its commercial banking operations with a seasoned team that will establish its presence in Southwest Virginia. This strategic move positions C&F to serve key markets including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville, and Blacksburg.





Matt Hubbard



Southwest Virginia Regional President



. With over 15 years of commercial banking leadership experience, most recently at Atlantic Union Bank, (formerly American National Bank). Matt brings deep market knowledge and a strong commitment to community engagement. He is a graduate of Radford University and the William & Mary Mason School of Business.





Joining Matt are two highly respected banking professionals:









Sally Siveroni



Commercial Credit Officer,



began her banking career in 1986 and most recently served as Regional Credit Officer at Atlantic Union Bank. She is a graduate of James Madison University.



, began her banking career in 1986 and most recently served as Regional Credit Officer at Atlantic Union Bank. She is a graduate of James Madison University.





James Little



Commercial Banking Relationship Manager,



has 17 years of experience in both retail and commercial banking. A fellow James Madison University graduate and VBA Bank School alumnus, James is also deeply involved in community initiatives.







“We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Sally, and James to the C&F family,” said Tom Cherry, President and CEO of C&F Bank. “Their expertise and strong community ties will accelerate our growth in this promising region, where we already enjoy strong customer relationships.”





With this expansion, C&F is now firmly positioned as one of the premier community banks serving the entire Commonwealth of Virginia—an achievement that underscores the company’s strategic vision and competitive strength.















About C&F







C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and five commercial loan offices located throughout Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.





Additional information regarding the Corporation’s products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation’s website at





http://www.cffc.com





.











Contact:









Jason Long, CFO and Secretary

















(804) 843-2360











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e0101d3-4ffc-436f-a151-f7f79df53bdd





