C&F Financial Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend of 46 Cents Per Share

C&F Financial Corporation announces a cash dividend of 46 cents per share, payable July 1, 2025.

C&F Financial Corporation has announced a regular cash dividend of 46 cents per share, to be paid on July 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 13, 2025. The board regularly evaluates the dividend amount and payout ratio considering economic conditions, capital needs, and future earnings expectations. C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and four commercial loan offices in Virginia, providing complete wealth management services through its subsidiary. Additionally, C&F Mortgage Corporation offers mortgage loan services, while C&F Finance Company focuses on purchasing loans for vehicles in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southern U.S. More information and SEC filings can be found on the corporation's website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular cash dividend of 46 cents per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Paying the dividend on July 1, 2025, highlights the corporation's ongoing financial stability and cash flow management.

The board's review of dividend amounts and payout ratios indicates proactive financial governance and responsiveness to economic conditions.

Potential Negatives

The dividend declaration may indicate a conservative approach to capital management, potentially signaling limited growth opportunities or financial strain.

The reliance on dividend payouts might concern investors regarding the company's ability to reinvest in growth initiatives.

The need for continual review of the cash dividend suggests that there are uncertainties in the company's financial outlook.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by C&F Financial Corporation?

The board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 46 cents per share.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2025.

What is the record date for shareholders to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record must be registered by June 13, 2025.

What factors influence the dividend payout ratio at C&F Financial?

The Board reviews the ratio based on economic conditions, capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

Where can I find more information about C&F Financial Corporation?

Additional information is available on the Corporation's website at http://www.cffc.com.

$CFFI Insider Trading Activity

$CFFI insiders have traded $CFFI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN EDWIN MCKERNON (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $190,000 .

. JOHN A III SEAMAN (EVP, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $185,125

S DUSTIN CRONE (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F FINANCE) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $101,793

MARK A FOX (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) sold 1,032 shares for an estimated $83,592

THOMAS F CHERRY (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,031 shares for an estimated $79,934 .

. JASON E LONG (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 600 shares for an estimated $47,225

D ANTHONY PEAY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 507 shares for an estimated $34,669 .

. PAUL C ROBINSON sold 100 shares for an estimated $7,730

$CFFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $CFFI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TOANO, Va., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) (the Corporation) has declared a regular cash dividend of 46 cents per share, which is payable July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.







About C&F







C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and four commercial loan offices located throughout eastern and central Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company is a regional finance company purchasing automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.





Additional information regarding the Corporation’s products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation’s website at



http://www.cffc.com



.









Contact:





Jason Long





Chief Financial Officer and Secretary





(804) 843-2360







