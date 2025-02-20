C&F Financial Corporation Declares 5% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to 46 Cents Per Share

C&F Financial Corporation declares a 46-cent cash dividend, a 5% increase, payable April 1, 2025.

C&F Financial Corporation has announced a regular cash dividend of 46 cents per share, an increase of 5 percent from the previous quarter's 44 cents, payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 14, 2025. The Board of Directors regularly assesses dividend amounts and payout ratios based on economic conditions, capital needs, and projected earnings. C&F Financial operates C&F Bank with 31 offices in Virginia, C&F Mortgage Corporation for mortgage services, and C&F Finance Company, which specializes in purchasing loans for vehicles. Further information about the corporation's services and filings is available on their website.

Potential Positives

The board of directors has declared a regular cash dividend of 46 cents per share, indicating strong financial performance and shareholder value.

This dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the prior quarter’s dividend, reflecting the company's commitment to returning profits to shareholders.

Continuous review of dividend payouts by the Board suggests a proactive approach to managing financial health in response to economic conditions and future earnings expected.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend increase may indicate the company’s reliance on dividend payouts to attract investor interest, potentially signaling weaker overall financial performance or growth opportunities.



The press release lacks specific details on the company's future earnings projections and economic conditions, leaving investors uncertain about the sustainability of the dividend increase.



Without addressing any potential challenges or risks the company faces, the release could be perceived as a lack of transparency, which may dampen investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the amount of the recently declared cash dividend by C&F Financial Corporation?

C&F Financial Corporation has declared a cash dividend of 46 cents per share.

When is the cash dividend payable to shareholders?

The cash dividend is payable on April 1, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

Shareholders must be on record by March 14, 2025, to receive the dividend.

What was the increase in the dividend amount compared to the previous quarter?

The dividend increased by 5 percent from the previous quarter's amount of 44 cents per share.

Where can I find more information about C&F Financial Corporation?

Additional information is available on the Corporation’s website at http://www.cffc.com.

$CFFI Insider Trading Activity

$CFFI insiders have traded $CFFI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F CHERRY (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,731 shares for an estimated $197,018 .

. BRYAN EDWIN MCKERNON (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F MORTGAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $190,000 .

. JOHN A III SEAMAN (EVP, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $185,125

S DUSTIN CRONE (PRESIDENT & CEO C&F FINANCE) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $101,793

JASON E LONG (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 600 shares for an estimated $47,225

PAUL C ROBINSON sold 100 shares for an estimated $7,730

$CFFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CFFI stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TOANO, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) (the Corporation) has declared a regular cash dividend of 46 cents per share, which is payable April 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025. This dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the prior quarter’s dividend amount of 44 cents per share.





The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.







About C&F







C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and four commercial loan offices located throughout eastern and central Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company is a regional finance company purchasing automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.





Additional information regarding the Corporation’s products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation’s website at



http://www.cffc.com



.









Contact:









Jason Long





Chief Financial Officer and Secretary





(804) 843-2360























