C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CFFI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFI was $50.8, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.80 and a 81.43% increase over the 52 week low of $28.

CFFI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.06.

