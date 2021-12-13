C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CFFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CFFI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.48, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFI was $51.48, representing a -6.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.00 and a 45.01% increase over the 52 week low of $35.50.

CFFI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cffi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.