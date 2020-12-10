C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CFFI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.5, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFI was $36.5, representing a -36.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.25 and a 30.36% increase over the 52 week low of $28.

CFFI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFFI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.