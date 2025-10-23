C&F Financial Corp. Reports Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.11 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $5.42 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

C&F Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.11 Mln. vs. $5.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $1.65 last year.

