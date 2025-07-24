C&F Financial Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.77 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $5.03 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $37.41 million from $34.31 million last year.

C&F Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.77 Mln. vs. $5.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $37.41 Mln vs. $34.31 Mln last year.

