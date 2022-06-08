CF Fertilisers UK Announces Restructuring Proposals

(RTTNews) - CF Fertilisers UK Limited, a unit of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), announced proposals to restructure its operations in the United Kingdom. CF Fertilisers UK plans to focus its manufacturing operations in the UK exclusively at the Billingham manufacturing facility.

The company is proposing to: permanently close the Ince manufacturing facility near Chester, which could result in up to 283 redundancies; adopt global operating model for corporate functions, which could result in up to 55 redundancies; and reorganise the maintenance and support team, which could result in up to 33 redundancies.

CF Fertilisers UK has sent notification to employees of the restructuring proposals. The company will be holding employee meetings over the next two days.

