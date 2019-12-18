C&F Expands Its Risk and Compliance Portfolio by Partnering with Nasdaq Governance Solutions

Poland-based data management and compliance technology provider C&F is partnering with Nasdaq Governance Solutions, to expand access to Nasdaq Boardvantage® across Europe.

“C&F’s specialty is data and cloud engineering for regulated industries,” said Piotr Rudnicki, founder and chairman of C&F. “With Nasdaq Boardvantage, our Governance, Risk and Compliance solutions can satisfy all the needs our customers may have in this area. We can now fully address C-level personnel’s requirements.”

Nasdaq Boardvantage is an award-winning1 board portal and collaboration solution that offers an intuitive interface with multiple layers of security, allowing board members to easily access meeting information, approve initiatives, e-sign agreements, participate in meetings remotely, as well as message within the app and share annotations.

“Among the greatest of benefits of this solution is the fact that all communications occur within a single platform with multiple layers of security, which supports board members and managers working wherever they happen to be in the world, on their PC, tablet or phone,” Rudnicki said. “This is a significant boon to customers, one which adds to the effectiveness of decision making and allows for more productive cooperation.”

C&F, which operates globally with offices in Poland, U.S. and Germany, provides knowledge-intensive services enabling companies to accelerate transition to the cloud, meeting compliance regulations. When Nasdaq proposed talks about a partnership, Rudnicki saw the potential.

“We are aware that Nasdaq has other Risk and Compliance partners on its native market, so we are happy that in mainland Europe, C&F can be a strategic Nasdaq Boardvantage partner in Poland and Germany,” said Rudnicki.

C&F primarily focuses on companies in the Life Sciences and the Financial sector, more specifically the banking and insurance industries. The company’s work for firms in the Financial sector is mainly in the compliance area, while Life Science clients use C&F’s compliance and data management solutions.

“It's a big benefit for our clients to have access to world-class solutions for directors and executive teams while also having that daily support from that very experienced local partner,” Rudnicki said. “C&F is a very specialized, agile, effective vendor in central eastern Europe. So, for us, a partnership with such a recognized company as Nasdaq is yet another seal of excellence.”

1. Nasdaq Boardvantage is recognized as a 2019 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales & Customer Service; 2018 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Award Winner for Best New Product of the Year, Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Software Customer Service Department of the Year, and Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year; 2018 RiskTech 100 Category Winner for Operational Risk & GRC; and 2018 6th Annual Best in Biz Awards International Winner.