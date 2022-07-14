CF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.71, changing hands as low as $79.43 per share. CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CF's low point in its 52 week range is $43.185 per share, with $113.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.19. The CF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.