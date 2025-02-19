CF (CF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, CF Industries (CF) reported revenue of $1.52 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +26.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia : $461 compared to the $417.62 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $461 compared to the $417.62 average estimate based on five analysts. Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : 1,613 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,806.32 KTon.

: 1,613 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,806.32 KTon. Sales volume by product - Granular Urea : 1,002 KTon compared to the 1,076.33 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,002 KTon compared to the 1,076.33 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Sales volume by product - Ammonia : 1,240 KTon versus 1,078.15 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,240 KTon versus 1,078.15 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Tons of product sold - Total : 4,747 KTon compared to the 4,920.86 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4,747 KTon compared to the 4,920.86 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $231 compared to the $226.48 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $231 compared to the $226.48 average estimate based on five analysts. Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea : $347 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $334.48.

: $347 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $334.48. Net Sales- Ammonia : $572 million compared to the $451.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $572 million compared to the $451.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Net Sales- Granular Urea : $348 million compared to the $359.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.

: $348 million compared to the $359.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year. Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $372 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.

: $372 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%. Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate) : $101 million compared to the $105.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year.

: $101 million compared to the $105.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year. Net Sales- Other: $131 million versus $132.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

Shares of CF have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.