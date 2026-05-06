CF (CF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, CF Industries (CF) reported revenue of $1.99 billion, up 19.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.89, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43, the EPS surprise was +19.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales volume by product - Ammonia : 1,103.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,042.68 KTon.

: 1,103.00 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,042.68 KTon. Tons of product sold - Total : 4,683.00 KTon versus 4,621.28 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,683.00 KTon versus 4,621.28 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales volume by product - Granular Urea : 1,291.00 KTon versus 1,125.91 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,291.00 KTon versus 1,125.91 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : 1,671.00 KTon compared to the 1,766.81 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,671.00 KTon compared to the 1,766.81 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea : $457.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $426.41.

: $457.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $426.41. Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia : $568.00 versus $519.93 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $568.00 versus $519.93 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales volume by product - Other Sales volume : 488.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 522.45 KTon.

: 488.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 522.45 KTon. Net Sales- Ammonia : $627 million versus $547.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.

: $627 million versus $547.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change. Net Sales- Granular Urea : $590 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%.

: $590 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%. Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) : $583 million compared to the $556.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.

: $583 million compared to the $556.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year. Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate) : $58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.6%.

: $58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.6%. Net Sales- Other: $128 million compared to the $142.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CF here>>>

Shares of CF have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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