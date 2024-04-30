CF (CF) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that CF Industries (CF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 48.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.47 billion, declining 26.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 10.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CF metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Ammonia' will likely reach $312.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' of $445.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will reach $447.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -32.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' stands at $112.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' should arrive at $276.90. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $401.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will reach 1,680.45 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,662 KTon.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' to reach 1,228.72 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,323 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' should come in at 680.21 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 652 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' at $455.39. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $650.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea' reaching $352.42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $462.

Analysts expect 'Tons of product sold - Total' to come in at 4,573.65 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,535 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average selling price per product ton - AN (ammonium nitrate)' will reach $309.53. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $425.



View all Key Company Metrics for CF here>>>



Shares of CF have experienced a change of -3% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.