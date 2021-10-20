CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.93, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFBK was $19.93, representing a -15.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.68 and a 54.94% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

CFBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). CFBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CFBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -51.45%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cfbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

