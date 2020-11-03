CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Dividends
CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CFBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFBK was $13.63, representing a -9.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 61.49% increase over the 52 week low of $8.44.

CFBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports CFBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 115.27%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

