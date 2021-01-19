CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 20, 2021

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFBK was $16.9, representing a -10.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.85 and a 100.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.44.

CFBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CFBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports CFBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 115.27%, compared to an industry average of -11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.