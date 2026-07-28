CF Bankshares Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.73 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $4.88 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $14.84 million from $14.00 million last year.

CF Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.73 Mln. vs. $4.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $14.84 Mln vs. $14.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.