CF Bankshares (CFBK) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from the latest reported closing price of 18.10 / share.

CF Bankshares Declares $0.06 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $18.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.35%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Bankshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFBK is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 1,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 522K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 25.60% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 185K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 150K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 115K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 87K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CF Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CF Bankshares Inc. is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a boutique Commercial bank headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. CFBank has focused on bettering the Ohio economy and serving the financial needs of closely held businesses since 1892. Over a century has passed, and yet, CFBank's focus remains the same: guide fellow Ohioans to financial stability and success with agility, ease, and care. CFBank grew from a Federal Savings Association to a National Bank in December of 2016. As CFBank has expanded, CFBank has maintained pts penchant for individualized service and direct customer access to decision makers. CFBank now has locations in four major metro Ohio markets - Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron, as well as branch locations in Columbiana Country (two locations). In every location, CFBank provides commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, corporate treasury management, residential lending, and full-service retail banking services and products. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. CFBank is also glad to offer its clients the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.