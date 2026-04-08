CF Bankshares (CFBK) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for CF Bankshares (NasdaqCM:CFBK) has been revised to $34.68 / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from the latest reported closing price of $29.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Bankshares. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFBK is 0.14%, an increase of 163.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.37% to 3,483K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 635K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 510K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 15.18% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 187K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Wealth Management holds 153K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Daytona Street Capital holds 150K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company.

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